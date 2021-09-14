Temenos Transact Next-Generation Core Banking with Red Hat OpenShift Now Available on IBM Cloud

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the availability of Temenos Transact next-generation core banking with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption within the financial services industry. Temenos Transact provides a clear modernization path for banks to adopt a cloud strategy for their core banking systems and take advantage of advanced technologies. The cloud-native banking platform uses Explainable AI and machine learning to offer corporate and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury functionality to financial services institutions across the retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments sectors while helping to lower operating costs.

As banks balance the need to drive innovation by delivering high-value services and the industry's strict security and compliance requirements, hybrid cloud environments have become increasingly important. By onboarding to IBM Cloud, Temenos will use IBM's industry-leading security capabilities, including confidential computing technology and 'Keep Your Own Key' encryption. Delivered via IBM Hyper Protect Services1 and backed by the highest level of security certification commercially available, these capabilities ensure that financial institutions retain control of their data.

Additionally, Temenos intends to join a growing ecosystem of partners supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services and will onboard its offerings to the platform. IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help financial services institutions address the industry's stringent compliance, security and resiliency requirements while supporting business transformation and innovation. The ecosystem aims to help financial institutions transact with technology vendors that have met the platform's stringent requirements.

Supporting a mutual vision for increasing innovation in the financial services industry, IBM Global Business Services (GBS) created a new Temenos Services Practice. This unit uses IBM technology and Temenos implementation to deliver long-term value for customers. The GBS Temenos Services Practice offers banks resources designed to increase profitability, reduce costs, and offer the flexibility to support future business growth.

Philip Barnett, President of Strategic Growth and Member of Executive Committee at Temenos, said: "We are delighted to extend our leadership in the cloud by bringing Temenos Transact to the IBM Cloud and also join the IBM Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem. This expanded collaboration will help banks accelerate their move to the cloud and the benefits of a modern cloud-native banking platform. With Temenos' AI-powered, API-first technology, banks can innovate faster, open up new business models, and achieve industry-leading cost/income ratios. Integration with IBM Cloud demonstrates that our cloud-agnostic banking platform enables banks to pursue a multi-cloud strategy and have the highest levels of active-active resilience with the cloud provider of their choice."

Hillery Hunter, Vice President and CTO, IBM Cloud, added: "We've been teaming with Temenos successfully for decades to help financial institutions around the world deploy next-generation banking technology, reduce costs and exploit new pockets of profitability. By deploying Temenos Transact with Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Hyper Protect on IBM Cloud, and leveraging our GBS Temenos Services Practice, customers can take advantage of IBM's leadership in cloud, security and professional services to provide personalized, innovative offerings while protecting data in the cloud."

Kelly Switt, Senior Director, FSI Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships, Red Hat, said: "Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with Temenos to enable the next evolution of financial services based on open source technology. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, offers a strong foundation for financial institutions to innovate and scale in a fast-paced industry. By combining the power of Red Hat OpenShift with leading cloud-native banking solutions like Temenos Transact, financial institutions can capitalize on the opportunity of open hybrid cloud to unlock new business and meet customer demands.

Temenos Transact is a cloud-native, cloud-agnostic core banking solution providing functionality across the retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments sectors. Temenos serves over 3000 financial institutions worldwide, including 41 of the top 50 banks.

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

1 Based on IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Service, the only service in the industry built on FIPS 140-2 Level 4-certified hardware. FIPS 140-2 Security Level 4 provides the highest level of security defined in this standard. At this security level, the physical security mechanisms provide a comprehensive envelope of protection around the cryptographic module with the intent of detecting and responding to all unauthorized attempts at physical access.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005942/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com

Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com