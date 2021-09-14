Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.09.2021 | 09:04
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, September 13

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:14 September 2021

Name of applicant:Fidelity European Trust PLC
Name of scheme:Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
Period of return:From:15 March 2021To:14 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:323,193

Name of contact:Anna-Marie Davis
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 834798
