Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ1X ISIN: CA0717341071 Ticker-Symbol: BVF 
Tradegate
13.09.21
16:59 Uhr
24,740 Euro
+0,660
+2,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,51024,92009:12
24,51024,92009:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2021 | 09:05
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anaqua Delivers Enhanced IP Management to Bausch Health

Anaqua's AQX platform to provide patent and trademark management with integrated IP analytics

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021, the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, today announced that Bausch Health Companies Inc. has selected Anaqua's AQX platform to deliver enhanced IP management across the health care products company's global operations.

Bausch Health will be using Anaqua's AQX as their primary IP management system - both for patent and trademark management - replacing their previous IP services provider. Bausch Health will take advantage of Anaqua's broad range of IP offerings including AcclaimIP for patent analytics, Anaqua Services for patent annuities and trademark renewals, as well as AQX modules for IP contract and financial management.

Commented Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua: "Bausch Health is an innovative health care company delivering on its commitment to help people around the world. We are proud to be working with them and to better serve their valuable IP assets through Anaqua's enhanced innovation and IP management solutions."

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Associate Director, Communications
Anaqua (https://www.anaqua.com/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=wire&utm_campaign=BauschHealth)
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com (mailto:ahollis@Anaqua.com)

BAUSCH HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.