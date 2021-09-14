



Toyota City, Japan, Sept 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has announced that it will launch the all-new Corolla Cross today, on September 14, 2021.Since the launch of the first-generation in 1966, the Corolla series has continued to evolve and embrace new challenges based on the "plus alpha" concept, via which it seeks to exceed both the expectations of customers around the world and the needs of the times. In addition to the sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks that currently populate the line-up, the Corolla series has at various points featured a diverse range of models unencumbered by preconceived notions of body or style, with the goal of catering to ever-changing customer lifestyles. Today, the Corolla series is sold in more than 150 countries and regions around the world, and in July 2021 it achieved some cumulative sales of 50 million units.The all-new Corolla Cross inherits the "plus alpha" concept of previous generations of the Corolla series, as well as its mission of "staying close to customers and continuing to evolve." The first-ever SUV Corolla model was born, aiming to offer a new innovative and expansive form for the new demands of the age. It combines the spacious interior and outstanding utility characteristic of an SUV with powerful performance and superb fuel efficiency.Details of the all-new Corolla Cross areas follows.1. The outstanding utility of an SUVa. Comfort that takes full advantage of its high body styleThe all-new Corolla Cross combines superb visibility with ample head clearance, ensuring that passengers in every seat can spend every journey--from urban rides to long drives--in comfort. The front seats provide a high viewpoint expected of an SUV, while slender front pillars and an uncluttered instrument panel result in a cockpit with a full field of view and easily accessible controls; the rear seats are conveniently accessed through large rear side doors and, since they can be reclined, they promise superb comfort and convenience. The Panorama Roof(4) helps realize an outstanding sense of spaciousness: its large glass surface provides views of the sky to passengers in every seat, expanding their scope of vision, while the motorized retractable shade allows control over the amount of sunlight entering the vehicle.b. Convenient luggage space with a variety of layoutsThe all-new Corolla Cross offers some of the best luggage capacity in its class, with 487 liters(5) available even when seating five. Folding the rear seats further expands the luggage area, providing sufficient space even for carrying road bicycles. The large luggage door is set at a height of 720 mm above-ground, to make it easier even for shorter users to load and unload luggage; the Hands-free Power Back Door(6)--operated simply by carrying a key and placing one's foot under the rear bumper--allows the back door to be opened and closed even when both hands are full. The highly functional Luggage Active Box(7) has been specially designed for the Corolla Cross; it allows users to store luggage out of sight, while its lid can be shut flat to open up more luggage space. It thereby offers the potential for a wide range of luggage space layouts.2. A design that combines urban luxury with SUV excitementa. Commanding, powerful exteriorThe all-new Corolla Cross has been designed to be "urban and active," with the dynamism and sophistication of an SUV. Its commanding, urban proportions are rooted in a contrast between its relaxed upper body--including glass surfaces, and front and rear lights--and its wide, stable bumpers. The vehicle is available in a total of eight colors that accentuate its urban and sophisticated design.b. Luxurious, spacious interiorFrom the instrument panel to the door trim, the interior exudes a sense of continuity which contributes to an expansive interior space. LEDs are used for all cabin illumination, helping to achieve an interior that is luxurious and sophisticated, but casual at the same time. Sporty front seats feature slim backs and provide outstanding support(8).3. Class-leading fuel efficiency and a smooth yet dynamic ridea. Powertrains that deliver a pleasing and intuitive rideBoth the hybrid and gasoline versions of the all-new Corolla Cross are equipped with optimized 1.8-liter engines.The car responds reliably to accelerator operation, and gains speed in a smooth, pleasing manner. The hybrid versions deliver class-leading fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/L(2); their E-Four electric 4WD systems not only contribute to superb fuel efficiency, but also ensure consistent behavior both when accelerating and when driving on snow or other slippery surfaces.b. High-rigidity body for superb steering stability, and suspension designed for a supple, comfortable rideThe Corolla Cross combines a fully developed GA-C platform with a lightweight, high-rigidity body frame to provide nimble and stable steering in a manner that belies its tall vehicle height. Sound-absorbing materials have been optimally distributed to reduce engine noise and road chatter, and help improve the comfort and quietness of its cabin. As for suspension, MacPherson struts are used for the front on all Corolla Cross grades. 2WD grades feature newly developed torsion beams and large rubber bushings in the rear, a combination that delivers outstanding road-holding on uneven roads, coupled with a luxurious ride. E-Four grades are fitted with a double wishbone setup in the rear, which has been continually developed over previous generations of Corollas, with optimized arm mounting points for exceptional stability and responsiveness. The minimum turning radius of the Corolla Cross is just 5.2 meters(9), ranking among the smallest in its class, facilitating maneuvers on narrow roads and in car parks.4. Advanced safety and security featuresa. The latest active safety packageAll grades of the all-new Corolla Cross come equipped as standard with the latest edition of Toyota Safety Sense, providing driving support in all aspects of everyday usage scenarios. Parking Support Brake and Back Guide Monitor are also fitted as standard to all grades except the G "X," enabling users to drive with peace of mind even in narrow spaces such as car parks. Plus Support(10) is also available, to control sudden acceleration due to misapplication of the accelerator pedal, whether or not there are obstacles nearby.b. Power supply functionality for times of emergencyAn accessory power outlet (AC100V/1,500W) and an Emergency Power Supply Mode are available on hybrid versions of the Corolla Cross. During blackouts and other times of emergency, parking the vehicle and placing it in Emergency Power Supply Mode enables the Corolla Cross to be used to power electrical appliances such as electric kettles and hair dryers, thereby providing users with added peace of mind.During normal driving, both hybrid and gasoline grades can charge smartphones and other electrical devices via in-cabin USB terminals.The all-new Corolla Cross is also offered via the KINTO ONE car subscription service. Since monthly fees include voluntary insurance, the service is particularly suited to younger generations of drivers and customers who have recently started driving; customers can sign up either online or at Toyota dealers. KINTO ONE offers a wide range of SUVs, and the Corolla Cross is available from just 27,390 yen per month (including tax)(11).For further details on the KINTO car subscription service, please visit the KINTO website (Japanese only).(1) As of July 2021(2) Class-leading for compact SUVs; 26.2 km/L is the fuel efficiency for the Z (Hybrid / 2WD) grade, as evaluated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. WLTC (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Cycle) is an internationally recognized test cycle, and is based on average usage ratios for urban, suburban, and highway driving(3) Torsion beams are used on 2WD grades; E-Four grades are equipped with double wishbone rear suspension(4) Panorama Roof is available as a manufacturer's option on both hybrid and gasoline Z and S grades(5) Class-leading for compact SUVs as of September 2021, according to in-house measurements made using the VDA method; luggage capacity differs for vehicles fitted with spare tires or accessory power outlets, and for E-Four grades(6) Equipped as standard on both hybrid and gasoline Z grades; available as a manufacturer's option on S grades(7) The Luggage Activity Box is a Toyota genuine part; it can be purchased at local Toyota dealers(8) Equipped as standard to all grades, with the exception of the G "X" grade(9) Class-leading for compact SUVs as of September 2021; a minimum turning radius of 5.2 meters is achieved by 2WD grades equipped with 18-inch tires(10) Available as a dealer's option(11) Available from just 27,390 yen per month (including tax) when using the seven-year lease plan with added bonus payments of 110,000 yen (including tax), for the cheapest S Grade (2WD) package, with no additional options; the total price paid over the seven-year subscription period is 3,840,760 yenSales Outline: Monthly sales target 4,400 unitsProduction Plant: Takaoka PlantFor more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/35872105.html.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.