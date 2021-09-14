Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, is pleased to announce the completion of a non-GLP study on rabbits demonstrating a potent humoral response with titer reaching 1:43 000 000 per average without any signs of toxicity.

Defence has previously developed and tested its AccuVAC-PT001 vaccine in mice. This vaccine is highly immunogenic, and the generated antibodies cross-reacted with all tested variants including the Delta strain. In addition to the mechanistic and neutralization studies, Defence re-tested its vaccine in rabbits with a Contract Research Organization (CRO), as a second non-rodent animal model. The rabbits vaccinated with our AccuVAC-PT001 developed a very strong humoral response, and physical inspection conducted over a 42-day period presented no change in body weight, behaviour, activity or appearance of any rashes at injection sites.

"Defence's next step is a GLP study that will enable us to present our product, AccuVAC-PT001, to Health Canada and the FDA. Once cleared, Defence can initiate a Phase I/IIa on its COVID vaccine in healthy individuals," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

"Defence's Accum technology is highly versatile and can be applied to any protein. Results have demonstrated from past and current vaccine studies that the AccuVAC-PT001 platform enables the design of novel protein-based vaccines, that will amplify the immune response that can be generated by current vaccines," Mr Plouffe stated.

This virus is evolving very rapidly to escape the vaccine-induced immunity. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only provides evidence that the vaccine is efficient against a wide range of currently circulating variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing research and development to effectively neutralize new variants and future mutations.

Additional Information:

The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

