Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (166/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ), company registration number 556678-6645, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved and that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to be September 16, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 77,028,450 shares. Short name: FASTAT -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015407382 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 87683 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 77,028,450 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB