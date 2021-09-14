Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) (473/21)

At the request of Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that
Aktiebolaget Fastator applies for and is approved for admission to trading of
its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market will be on September 15, 2021, and from September 16 2021, the
shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on September 15, 2021.

Short name:   FASTAT   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015407382
----------------------------
Order book ID: 87683    
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
