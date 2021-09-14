Temedica GmbH: Temedica Develops new Digital Companion Brisa for People with Multiple Sclerosis in Cooperation with Roche

"Your tailwind for an independent life with MS"

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Munich-based digital health company Temedica and healthcare company Roche Pharma AG have announced a joint collaboration in the field of digital support for multiple sclerosis patients. The app - named Brisa - strives to help as many of the approximately 240,000 people affected by MS in Germany as possible by actively shaping their everyday lives, making a record of individual progression of the disease, and providing constant new incentives for motivation. Accordingly, Brisa's motto is "Your tailwind for an independent life with MS".

The aim of the app developed by Temedica is to improve the care of MS patients according to the latest medical and technological standards. Brisa is designed as an individual digital companion for people with MS and supports them, regardless of their treatment, in measuring their personal disease progression and actively recognizing changes. Brisa is free of charge for users, and is intended to strengthen their health literacy and motivation to change their lifestyle in the long term.

"Today, digital technologies enable us to accelerate medical progress and together establish healthcare that focuses even more on the individual needs of patients," says Dr Carola Bruns, Medical Lead Neuroscience at Roche Pharma AG. "We are delighted that we have found an innovative partner for this in Temedica. We are convinced that together - and in cooperation with patients, treatment providers and scientists - we will make a valuable contribution to further deepen our understanding of MS and to further improve the quality of life of MS patients."

Gloria Seibert, founder and CEO of Temedica, stated "in line with our company vision of crafting the future of personal health, our digital patient companions are always designed with the patient and their individual needs in mind. Together with Roche, we want to improve the quality of life for people with MS and advance research into the disease - that's why we design accessibility and patient guidance to be as intuitive as possible, so that users enjoy using our apps regularly and receive real added value in the long term. Brisa has the potential to reach a large number of people with MS and support them individually throughout the course of their daily lives."

"Temedica has developed Brisa in cooperation with Roche to empower MS patients to take control of and manage their own health through continuous information and support. The app combines scientific expertise and digital technology and is a unique tool for people with MS to help them improve their quality of life."

Brisa's features include symptom tracking, individualized health data collection - such as activity levels, sleep patterns and dietary habits - and personalized therapy support with individualized recommendations based on the analysis of the recorded data.

More information about the Brisa app and download (German only): https://www.brisa-app.de/



About Temedica

Temedica develops state-of-the-art digital patient companions for an ever-growing number of conditions. The apps help patients with personalized guidance, support faster and more accurate diagnosis, and navigate patients through the healthcare system considering their individual needs. They encourage users to actively take their health into their own hands. Through direct and long-term interaction with patients, Temedica generates unique and previously unknown insights and real-world evidence about disease progression and the individual effectiveness of therapies Further information is available at https://temedica.com/en/ .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

