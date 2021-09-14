Wisetek Continues Expansion with Opening of New UK Facility

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisetek, a global leader in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse, and manufacturing services, has today announced the opening of a new facility in Milton Keynes, England. Wisetek aims to grow the business substantially and become an important contributor to the local community.

The 40,000 sq. ft. facility will provide Wisetek's customers with a suite of IT related services including Asset Disposition and Data Destruction. When it is fully operational, the company plans to offer bespoke services such as remote employee services, repair, kitting, and mobile HDD shredding.

The new facility will be managed by Matt Summers, UK Business Operations Manager. The site will service a number of client organisations throughout the UK, including multinational and nationally based businesses.

Following Brexit, it is a key priority for Wisetek to expand its presence in the region, in order to facilitate its growth in the UK market.

Mark Watson, UK Head of Business Development said "The establishment of this new facility is a significant achievement for Wisetek, and speaks to the growing demand we are seeing for our services across the globe. We look forward to seizing the opportunities which this new facility will afford us to expand our client base and service businesses and organisations operating in different sectors throughout the UK."

Sean Sheehan, CEO of Wisetek said: "Wisetek is incredibly proud to announce the establishment of this new facility, which will enable us to grow our presence in an important international market. This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the ITAD sector as a whole, as more and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit for purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability. We look forward to growing Wisetek's business in the UK, as well as continuing to expand internationally in the years to come."

Sustainability will be a key priority for Wisetek at its new facility, as is the case across its global operations. The company has a dedicated environmental committee in place, with the objective of continually improving the internal environmental policies and processes at all of its sites.

Wisetek operates a Zero Landfill Policy across all of its locations. The company strives to be recognised by customers, employees and the community as a responsible business, committed to best environmental practice and absolute transparency in all work practices.

About Wisetek

Wisetek is a leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, reuse and technology manufacturing services worldwide. Wisetek strives to provide world-class services to achieve a maximum financial return from advanced reuse, remanufacturing, remarketing and recycling of retired IT equipment. The company's advanced managed processes assure clients they remain legally and ethically secure in their data destruction and IT asset disposition operations, whilst also ensuring they achieve optimal financial and operational value recovery from their retired IT equipment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624419/Wisetek.jpg