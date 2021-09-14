The cell was fabricated by adding a special additive that improves the low crystallinity and high resistivity of the antimony trisulfide film. On top of the improved efficiency, the device showed an open-circuit voltage of 0.62 V, a short-circuit current density of 15.85 mA/cm2 and a fill factor of 59.61%.Researchers from the Northwestern Polytechnical University, in China, have developed a planar thin-film solar cell based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) with a power conversion efficiency of 5.84%. As a way of comparison, most of the antimony trisulfide cells developed to date have efficiencies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...