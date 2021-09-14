The Hyris System Detects SARS-CoV-2, Including Recently Emerged Variants of Concerns.

As new mutations of SARS-CoV-2 keep spreading worldwide, Hyris keeps monitoring its test kits effectiveness, performing routine analysis of SARS-CoV-2 variants to safeguard public health and the product's quality by assessing the potential impact of new strains on sensitivity and specificity.

LONDON, England, Sept. 14, 2021, and the ECDC, identify these mutations as Variants of Concern based on their risk assessment and monitor them, increasing the level of awareness amongst scientific medical communities worldwide.

"In such a fast-evolving scenario, accurate diagnostic data are key to contain and control the pandemic," says Stefano lo Priore, Founder and CEO at Hyris , an innovation-based biotechnology manufacturer of point-of-care genetic analysis systems. "Therefore, at such a time, a portable yet reliable Diagnostic System capable of detecting Covid-19, including the main known variants, is crucial to any risk-reduction strategy."

The Hyris System confirms its reliability in the fight against Covid-19, after its launch following the authorization by Health Canada in September 2020 and the CE-IVD Mark in November. Deploying PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology considered the "gold standard" by the CDC and the WHO for COVID-19 testing, Hyris proves to be instrumental in keeping people safe and operations running worldwide.

"Several new 'variants of concern' emerged," recalls Isabella Cavaliere, Quality Manager at Hyris. Cavaliere outlines their codes, and common name, as they are not univocal, such as the 'Alpha variant' or B.1.1.7/501Y.V1, the 'Beta variant' or B.1.351/501Y.V2, the 'Gamma variant', or P.1/501Y.V3, the 'Delta variant', or B.1.617, and the Californian ones known as B.1.429 and B.1.427. She also confirms that Hyrishas performed routine in silico analyses of SARS-CoV-2 sequences (from GISAID database: https://www.gisaid.org/). "All the sequences investigated showed no variations from the reference sequence of SARS-CoV-2 in the oligonucleotides annealing sites," continues Cavaliere. "We can therefore confirm that basing on in silico analysis, the Diagnostical Coverage of the Hyris System is confirmed regardless of any of these specific strains".

"The new SARS-CoV-2 strains just showed that the fight against Coronavirus is far from won yet", concludes Lo Priore "we need a wider access to diagnostic systems and tests, also to support and validate vaccination campaigns around the world." In the light of these facts, it is no surprise that many progressive companies and medical practitioners have already chosen the Hyris System as the ideal 'Point of Care' solution in the fight against Covid-19.

When diagnostic has to be performed under the hardest conditions, Hyris checks all the boxes, consistent with its Vision. Putting Knowledge at the service of Life.

