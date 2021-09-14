- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies and Air Liquide are joining forces to decarbonize hydrogen production at TotalEnergies' Normandy platform in France.
- • This project will enable in time for the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS)
- • Companies say that the project is part of a sustainable development approach which will help develop a low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem in the Axe Seine / Normandy, progressively supported by technologies such as CCS and electrolysis
- • Air Liquide will take over and operate the 255 tons-per-day hydrogen production unit at the TotalEnergies platform in Normandy
- • Connecting the unit to Air Liquide's hydrogen network will enable to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world's first low-carbon hydrogen network
- • The network already includes a hydrogen production facility in Port-Jérôme equipped with Air Liquide's Cryocap carbon capture solution since 2015
- • Air Liquide is considering adding a large-scale unit to produce renewable hydrogen via electrolysis
