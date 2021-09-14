Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
09.09.21
15:50 Uhr
34,510 Euro
-0,180
-0,52 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,20034,26010:37
34,21034,22010:37
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021 | 10:17
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 182827)

ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 90,889 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with
the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of September 15, 2021. 



Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share:

Trading code:ORNAV
ISIN code: FI0009014369
Orderbook id: 35362
Number of shares: 34,915,634

Trading code: ORNBV
ISIN code: FI0009014377
Orderbook id: 35363
Number of shares: 106,218,644

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
ORION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.