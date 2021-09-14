Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 182827) ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 90,889 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of September 15, 2021. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 34,915,634 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 106,218,644 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260