Partnership integrates project44 analytics into Google Cloud's new Supply Chain Twin solution to improve transportation efficiency and inventory management for world's most progressive supply chains

project44, the leader in real-time supply chain visibility and a Google Premier Visibility Provider, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to provide customers with better, real-time visibility into their supply chains. Under this partnership, project44 will be the first strategic partner for real-time transportation visibility to integrate its capabilities into Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin solution to provide joint customers with a view into the supply chain network, including data across all modes, existing integrations at scale, and strong relationships with other partners included in the offering.

"We're excited to team up with project44 as the first strategic partner for real-time visibility in Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin solution. project44's broad visibility network, workflow automation and predictive analytics enable collaboration across all facets of the supply chain," said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, global supply chain and logistics industry solutions for Google Cloud. "project44's incredible expertise in transportation provides customers with the technology needed to greatly improve insight into shipments and orders across their supply chain."

Google Cloud supply chain solutions, particularly the Supply Chain Twin, deliver end-to-end visibility by bringing together data from various business systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), transportation management systems (TMS), and warehouse management systems (WMS), as well as data from the operational systems of the customer and those of their partners. The increased transportation visibility and reporting provided by project44 will provide customers with visibility into data relating to shipments once they have left suppliers, as well as when inventory is moving between warehouses and manufacturing plants, and into customers' hands.

The project44 Platform currently supports more than 680 global shippers and logistics service providers, providing visibility into a network of more than 113,500 multimodal carrier integrations and 2.6M assets the largest carrier network available in a single platform today.

"It's incredibly validating to be selected as the first strategic visibility partner for Google Cloud and its new Supply Chain Twin solution," said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. "Taking an integrated, data-first approach to solving the world's most complex supply chain challenges will have significant benefits for customers who rely on accurate, real-time data to deliver outstanding experiences for their own customers."

A Partnership for Growth

project44 is the fastest growing SaaS platform for real-time, end-to-end transportation visibility. Integrating with Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin is the latest step in project44's aggressive plans which focus on organic growth, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and geographic expansion. Having project44 data on Google Cloud's BigQuery builds on their shared vision of highly available access to data and data-led decision making to improve operations as both customer expectations and supply chain disruptions keep rising.

Named as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility, project44 continues to invest in platform, ecosystem and data science capabilities that deliver the most complete end-to-end supply chain visibility. The company announced record growth in Q2, including enterprise net dollar retention of 129% and 123% year-over-year growth in ARR. Already the largest visibility platform company as measured by ARR, customer count, and carriers, project44's ARR in Q2 was more than the sum of the next top six visibility companies combined for the same quarter.

For more information on the Google Cloud Supply Chain Twin powered by project44, click here.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named a Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner's Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit project44.com.

