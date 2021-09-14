Production manufacturing solutions company sends first SVP system to global customer

Evolve Additive Solutions Inc., whose proprietary STEP(Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) technology is the first scaled volume production-ready manufacturing platform in the world, today announced the shipment of its first SVP (Scalable Volume Production) platform system to a global customer. Due to confidentiality the clients name cannot be disclosed.

The SVP system will be used for large scale volume manufacturing production. The customer's application includes use of multi-color capabilities, a wide range of materials and Evolve's proprietary software. Unlike traditional lead times of 3-months+ with injection molded parts, (design release to first article inspection), the SVP platform system can manufacture parts within hours, not months, resulting in faster time to market which is critical to this client along with the requirements of superior part quality and cost savings. The solution also provides flexibility to their manufacturing floor in the form of on-demand production ability.

"Shipment of our first system to a global customer is a significant accomplishment for our organization," stated Steve Chillscyzn, CEO and Founder of Evolve. "With the proprietary and proven technology that STEP brings we are confident in our ability to continue to provide solutions to additional clients world-wide."

Evolve's STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology is Evolve's high throughput 3D printer and sits alongside traditional manufacturing processes, such as injection molding, on the manufacturing floor and augments an organization's production capabilities allowing freedom of design and faster time to market with "toolless" production.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions is transforming how the world manufactures. Founded in 2017, the company offers Additive Manufacturing production equipment, materials, software, service, consulting and application servicesEvolve allows for manufacturing flexibility, creating uniquely functional products while increasing speed to market and efficiency securing supply chains. Evolve's patented STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology is able to efficiently produce commercial grade production parts and create unique products that cannot be manufactured with traditional methods. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005004/en/

Contacts:

Cheryl Hillman, Evolve Additive Solutions,

763-438-6569 cheryl.hillman@evolveadditive.com