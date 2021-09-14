The acquisition advances Glassbox's mission to enable businesses to deliver frictionless digital journeys

Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), the leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced its acquisition of A/B testing technology from Convertize, a London-based company specializing in smart A/B testing software. In doing so, the company has reinforced its commitment to the Experience Intelligence paradigm it launched earlier in 2021.

This acquisition underscores Glassbox's dedication to providing a complete digital customer experience solution that drives informed decision making and results across all functions within a business. It extends Glassbox's capability to help businesses improve speed and quality of digital product development cycles; define marketing campaigns with an understanding of conversion; understand revenue potential associated with test variants; and identify the key engagement, technical and overall customer experience challenges from each test.

"As the only holistic Experience Intelligence solution, we have excelled in catering to multiple teams from engineers to product managers and marketers. We ensure our clients' entire organization can share insights and collaborate on a single platform," said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. "By eliminating departmental silos, organizations have a single source of truth to support faster collaboration across teams, increase revenues and enhance the overall customer experience. With the acquisition, we'll continue to support all existing Convertize A/B testing customers and work to extend these important capabilities through the Glassbox platform."

Morgenstern further added, "This is a really exciting time for our industry. We believe the digital needs of consumers can be better served, compelling digital experience companies such as ours to continually innovate and seek solutions. As a result, you will see Glassbox continue to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions like this one as we expand and deliver upon our vision."

In June 2021, Glassbox announced the successful completion of its initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and is traded under the symbol GLBX. In October of 2020, the company acquired SessionCam, increasing its activity in online commerce, government services and digital education sectors. To learn more, visit www.glassbox.com.

About Glassbox:

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.

