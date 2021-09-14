Nasdaq Tallinn: About Listing of AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-14 11:01 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on September 14th, 2021 to list the pre-emtive rights for shares of AS LHV Group on the Baltic Main List. The first trading day of the pre-emptive rights of LHV Group is September 15th, 2021 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. The last trading day of the pre-emptive rights is September 27, 2021. Information related to AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares in the trading system: Issuer's full name - AS LHV Group Issuer's short name - LHV Instrument and orderbook short name - LHVST Orderbook ID - 234860 List - Main List Number of listed rights - 734,586 ISIN - EE3700080734 ICB classification: 3010 Banks Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
