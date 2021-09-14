Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021 | 11:17
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Diös Fastigheter AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (342/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Diös
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2021-09-15. Last day of trading is set to
2023-09-06. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015381
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
