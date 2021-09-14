

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Sept 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 8, BYD officially launched the e-platform 3.0 for pure electric vehicles. With outstanding advantages in intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics, the e-platform 3.0 aims to promote NEVs' performance in safety and low-temperature driving range as well as improving intelligent driving experiences, to build more efficient and safer new intelligent EVs. Therefore, the new-generation BYD e-platform covers vehicles of varying sizes ranging from small to large and will still be open to the industry to facilitate the development of intelligent EVs worldwide.Built upon the e-platform 3.0, the unveiled Ocean-X concept is a mid-size sporty sedan with high performance. The Ocean-X brings brand new experiences in performance and intelligent driving thanks to the fully integrated blade batteries in the car body, an 8-in-1 electric powertrain, and an all-wheel-drive architecture.Wang Chuanfu, the Chairman and President of BYD, said that the e-platform 3.0 is the vital factor for its transition toward intelligence from electrification in the change of NEVs and also the cradle for the next generation of EVs. BYD's integrated new energy solutions encompass energy acquisition, storage, and application. With the help of this comprehensive solution, BYD aims to build a zero-emission ecosystem within a closed-loop to address global warming through practical action.Regarding safety, equipped with ultra-safe blade batteries while integrating the pack into the car body, the e-platform 3.0 builds up a special pure electric vehicle frame structure to increase the rigidity of the vehicle.Concerning high efficiency, the new platform enables ranges exceeding 1,000 km through the world's first 8-in-1 electric powertrain. In addition, the world's first fast charging technology enables a range up to 150 km after a 5-minute charging. The original designed direct cooling and heating system for batteries increases the thermal efficiency by up to 20% while reducing energy loss. Additionally, the heat pump system which can work at temperatures from -30 to 60 degrees Celsius, has increased the range by up to 20% in winter, since the system leverages the residual heat from surroundings, the powertrain, passenger compartment and even the batteries. Finally, the brand-new electric AWD system features 0-100 km/h acceleration improved to 2.9 s, resulting in energy consumption compared to that of 2WD vehicles, while letting users enjoy the high performance of AWD EVs.Regarding intelligence, the e-platform 3.0 deeply integrated the drive, braking, and steering system. The industry's first drive train domain controller has been developed through the full utilization of the electric motors' fast response and has been applied on the model EA1 (code name). BYD's smart cockpit domain controller and smart body domain controller are already in mass production. As for software, BYD has independently developed the BYD OS which decouples hardware and software, offering an elite collaboration system for high levels of intelligent driving.On the side of aesthetics, the vehicle features shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, significantly expanding the passenger space; a lower body and a longer wheelbase liberate the vehicle's aerodynamic design, decreasing the drag coefficient to 0.21Cd.Ocean-X, a mid-size concept car which is built based on the e-platform 3.0, excels in safety, range, charging, intelligence, and design, making it a more efficient and safer intelligent EV for the next generation.About BYDBYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem - comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation - has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com.Contact:Asia-Pacific: Mia Gumia.gu@byd.com; tel: +86-755-8988-8888-69666Europe: Penny Pengpenny.peng@byd.com; tel: +31-102070888North America: Frank Girardotfrank.girardot@byd.com; tel: +1 213 245 6503Latin America: Mariana Osoriomariana.osorio@byd.com; tel: +56 9 8588 0333Brazil: Adalberto Malufadalberto.maluf@byd.com; tel: +19 3514 2554Source: BYD Co. Ltd.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.