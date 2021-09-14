Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue and private placement

The share capital of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 September 2021 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010234467             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         FLSmidth & Co.            
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 51,250,000 shares (DKK 1.025,000,000)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,400,000 shares (DKK 128,000,000)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  57,650,000 shares (DKK 1.153,000,000)
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 228               
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FLS                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3207                 
------------------------------------------------------------



________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015390
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
