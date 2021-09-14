Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue and private placement

The share capital of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010234467 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: FLSmidth & Co. ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 51,250,000 shares (DKK 1.025,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 6,400,000 shares (DKK 128,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 57,650,000 shares (DKK 1.153,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 228 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: FLS ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3207 ------------------------------------------------------------ ________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015390