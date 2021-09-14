Cloudreach Talent Academy, designed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), will discover and nurture new cloud talent and create more diverse technical community

Cloudreach, a leading independent multi-cloud services company, is proud to announce the launch of a new Cloudreach Talent Academy. This immersive program of accelerated, hands-on learning, aims to find a diverse range of candidates and help them launch their technical career in cloud computing.

The two-year course will be available to those who wish to pursue or start their journey with cloud technology. Cloudreach will focus on attracting those who are truly passionate about building a career in cloud, including non-graduates and those with a limited background in technology.

Cloudreach and AWS will collaborate closely to ensure Academy trainees receive the highest quality learning experience. The education program will pair best-in-class resources and content from AWS Training and Certification, with Cloudreach real-world customer experience, to give trainees an immersive experience that features a rich curriculum of cloud topics.

Amazon Web Services Vice President, Worldwide Training and Certification, Maureen Lonergan, said: "This element of our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Cloudreach will help us bring the next generation of cloud expertise and best cloud services to an even bigger audience. Cloudreach's commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns with AWS Leadership Principles and our future workplace aspirations."

Cloudreach CEO, Brooks Borcherding, said: "We're proud to formally launch the Cloudreach Talent Academy intended to create hundreds of exciting technical career paths for candidates coming from diverse and underrepresented communities in the IT industry. We are drawing on our decades of expertise to build a two-year training program to ensure our new team members receive the ideal blend of formal education, technical certifications and mentor-based customer engagements to create a new generation of cloud rock stars."

Improving diversity in the tech industry

One of the key aims of the Cloudreach Talent Academy is to improve diversity in the tech industry. This has historically been a key challenge within the sector: in Europe, just 2% of the tech workforce are from Black, African or Caribbean backgrounds1 and just 17% of tech workers are women2.These represent just two minority groups among many others where there is significant room for improvement.

The candidate experience

Cloudreach is looking for candidates who share its values, show natural aptitude and who are eager to learn about technology and solve problems with code. The company will be expanding its talent pool to reach candidates that often get overlooked elsewhere in the industry. This includes those with legacy technology skills looking to switch to the cloud, those returning to work after time off, technology enthusiasts not currently in an IT role, and engineering graduates looking for a step up.

Candidates will have access to an extended team at Cloudreach, with recruiters, technical trainers and advisors on-hand to help them progress and guide them into a customer-facing role within the company. The Cloudreach Talent Academy will recruit candidates globally to join the 500+ technical roles Cloudreach already deploys on customer projects.

Better together

The Talent Academy is part of Cloudreach's Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. The wide-ranging agreement will mean an acceleration of the companies' joint go-to-market proposition, along with investments in Cloudreach software innovation, and geographical expansion across North America and Europe.

About Cloudreach

Cloudreach is the world's leading independent multi-cloud services company. Our mission is to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Cloudreach helps enterprises win competitive advantage through successful cloud transformation. We're the go-to strategic partner for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. With more than 10 years of cloud native experience, we've built an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise in cloud technologies and their application to business. For more information about our work, visit www.cloudreach.com.

