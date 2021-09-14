AnyVision, the world-leading Recognition AI company, today announced the appointment of Adi Nativ as vice president of global business development and strategic partnerships and Paul Witt as general manager and vice president of Sales for the Americas. AnyVision's current vice president of business development OEM, Ido Amidi has also been promoted to vice president of product management, responsible for scaling the product team and managing AnyVision's expanding suite of AI-based solutions for access control, video monitoring, and analytics to enhance customer and employee safety.

In July, AnyVision announced that it raised $235M from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Eldridge to help the company change the face of physical security with its evolving Recognition AI platform. This fundraising round allowed AnyVision to continue executing on its ambitious product roadmap, which includes accelerating product innovation in edge computing and computer vision and expanding its mission to help organizations enhance the personal safety of guests, customers, and employees.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Adi and Paul to AnyVision's executive team to help harness the transformative power of AI, biometrics, and edge computing to redefine physical security and personal safety," said AnyVision's CEO, Avi Golan. "We have set aggressive targets to grow our channel partnerships and footprint in the US, while dramatically reducing the total cost of ownership with edge computing which moves more of the processing power and data storage closer to the cameras themselves. The collective experience of these talented individuals will help us hit these targets."

Nativ has over 25 years of experience in the hi-tech industry, most of which with RADWIN, a leading broadband wireless solutions provider. There, he held several executive positions, including vice president of business development and vice president of marketing. During his career, Nativ oversaw strategic initiatives and projects and developed and managed partnerships with world-class market players, top telecommunications vendors, system integrators and service providers. Adi will lead the development, implementation, and execution of AnyVision's business development strategies and partnership programs to establish a solid platform for business-scale and strategic growth. Adi has a master's degree in electronics engineering from Tel-Aviv University.

Witt brings more than 26 years of sales expertise with high-technology start-ups, with 20 of those years in the cybersecurity, fraud, and biometrics industries. At IDEMIA, Paul was the North American general manager of the Enterprise Identity Business. Prior to IDEMIA, Paul helped turn around the DigitalPersona Business Unit for Crossmatch Technologies which was ultimately acquired by HID Global. Prior to that, Paul was the vice president of worldwide sales at Authentify, the company responsible for sending the first ever one-time passcode via SMS. There, he helped transform Authentify into the world leader in multi-factor biometric authentication. Paul has a degree in computer information systems from Bradley University.

After spending the past year developing AnyVision's channel strategy, Amidi is assuming the role of vice president of product management where he will be responsible for the company's product and GTM strategy to expand into new markets, improve user satisfaction, and continue to deliver best-in-class AI solutions. Prior to AnyVision, Amidi held leadership roles with Elbex leading business development and innovation for the connected home market and holds a master's degree in intellectual property law (LLM) from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from Tel Aviv University.

"Organizations must modernize their physical security posture to address growing threats including terrorist attacks, shoplifting, and data loss, but also to create a safe environment that is welcoming to customers, employees, and guests," added Golan. "These executive hires help ensure that AnyVision, along with its strategic partners, continue to be the leader in navigating these complex physical security challenges."

To learn more about AnyVision and its cutting-edge, AI-powered biometric solutions, visit anyvision.co.

About AnyVision

AnyVision is a world-leading visual AI platform company that organizations across the globe use to create trusted, seamless experiences in their physical spaces. Proven to operate with the highest accuracy in real-time and real-world scenarios, AnyVision harnesses its cutting-edge research and powerful technology platform to make the world a safer, more intuitive, and more connected place. For more information, please visit www.anyvision.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005405/en/

Contacts:

Dean Nicolls

CMO, AnyVision

dean.nicolls@anyvision.co