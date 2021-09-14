Datalec's enhanced managed service capabilities include 24x7x365 support for European-based data centre operators

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, announces the addition of its Intelligent Hands Managed Services. Datalec's Intelligent Hands Managed Services provides end-to-end monitoring and management of data centre customer environments throughout several European countries, 24x7x365.

The company's Intelligent Hands Managed Services guarantees DPI engineering availability 24 hours a day. DPI engineers assist clients with routine work as well as unplanned business critical requirements. The solution offers customer support levels including expedited rapid response times. Customers can raise a trouble ticket through DPI's service desk and receive a response from a certified engineer within 15 minutes. This latest capability enhances operational efficiency for DPI's data centre customers, while providing flexible service options tailored to a client's specific requirements.

DPI utilises in-house design, engineering, installation and project management teams that are highly experienced and fully trained across a variety of data centre specialties. While reducing both the cost and risk for its customers, DPI ensures client projects are implemented correctly fully guaranteed. The company's latest Intelligent Hands Managed Services capability is powered by DPI's trained and experienced engineers who are proficient in structured cabling, repairs, testing, cross connect installations, hardware support, visual inspection, manual power cycles, equipment reboots, cable tracing, scheduled maintenance and more.

Inspired by the needs of major data centre operators and REITs throughout Europe, DPI launched its program with a leading global operator on 1 July 2021. Today, the global data centre operator leverages DPI's highly efficient team for 24x7 support to ensure their Service Level Agreements (SLAs) in the company's white space meet the exact requirements of its end-user customers. DPI's solutions include location-based engineers during the working day, supported by on-call engineers for critical requirements outside working hours. DPI's services provide data centre operators the flexibility and scalability needed to grow their business.

"Datalec has invested a great amount of time and care to properly integrate its Intelligent Hands Managed Services into its day-to-day operations. Our team has worked hard to develop enhanced capabilities within our fully integrated ticketing system, including an ability to monitor, tend to, and resolve data centre customer and end-user concerns any time of the day," said Steve Scott, CEO of Datalec Precision Installations (DPI).

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.co.uk/.

