First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 September 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 25,130,728 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,942,953 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 27,073,681 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Exercise price: DKK 0.34 - 174,627 shares DKK 4.28 - 14,781 shares DKK 4.67 - 72,194 shares DKK 4.74 - 1,292,561 shares DKK 7.89 - 388,790 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel. +45 35 27 50 11 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015394