WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 16 September 2021. The new shares are issued due
to warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061283009        
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Penneo           
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 25,130,728 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,942,953 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  27,073,681 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.34 - 174,627 shares 
                 DKK 4.28 - 14,781 shares  
                 DKK 4.67 - 72,194 shares  
                 DKK 4.74 - 1,292,561 shares
                 DKK 7.89 - 388,790 shares 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02          
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196098           
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           PENNEO           
------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, Tel. +45 35 27 50 11

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015394
