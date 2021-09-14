The "Europe School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European school furniture market reached a value of US$ 1,340 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the Europe school furniture market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Companies Mentioned:

Herman Miller

HNI

KI

Steelcase

Fleetwood Group

Hertz Furniture

Knoll

VS

School furniture represents a catalyst in transforming classrooms from static physical spaces into dynamic learning environments. School furniture should be designed in a way which is not only considered productive for human use but also beneficial for physical and mental health.

Good furniture has a positive impact on both the student's health and their classroom development. The development of portable technologies and mobile furniture also allows institutions with a flexible learning space. Moreover, in school environment, ergonomics is important for student's interaction within the classroom. Inadequate school furniture can bring about negative consequences, leading to health issues due to pain and discomfort caused by the traditional furniture. With ergonomic furniture, students have a better posture, are more concentrated during classes and obtain better results. Various other factors such as increased focus on aesthetics, rising focus on environment-friendly furniture, rising number of schools, changing teaching methods, rising use of advanced materials, etc. are also expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe School Furniture Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Country

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Desks Chairs

6.1.1 Market Performance

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Storage

6.2.1 Market Performance

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Lab Equipment

6.3.1 Market Performance

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Performance

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Wood

7.1.1 Market Performance

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metal

7.2.1 Market Performance

7.2.1 Market Forecast

7.3 Plastic

7.3.1 Market Performance

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Performance

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.1.1 Market Performance

8.1.2 Market Performance

8.2 Online

8.2.1 Market Performance

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Country

10 Europe School Furniture Market: Codes and Standards

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlaoah

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005625/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900