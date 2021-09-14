ReceivesNF525 Certification from INFOCERT for France Fiscalization

PredictSpring, a leader in Modern POS, todayannounced that its platform has achieved fiscal compliance for POS software in European countries including France, Austria, Italy, and Germany. Specifically, PredictSpring Modern POS has received NF525 certification from INFOCERT, a major certification authority in Europe, to comply with French fiscalization laws. The certification enables retailers using PredictSpring's platform who transact in France to show the tax authorities that they are compliant with French tax law.

European fiscal laws originated when Italy published the first fiscal legislation. Fiscal compliance is designed to prevent retailer fraud by ensuring that the tax-related data of every transaction is securely stored (not manipulatable) after the transaction is complete and to guarantee that transactions are reported correctly to the appropriate authorities. Legislation varies across European countries that have adopted fiscalization and all POS software companies are required to obtain compliance.

In France, the new fiscal law, introduced in January 2018, was passed to prevent any fraud by data changing and software modification. To operate in France, retailers must be able to record, digitally sign and submit to the Tax Authority all financial and system related transactions, including sales and refunds, using compliant certified POS software.

"Achieving NF525 French fiscal certification is a real accomplishment as the requirements set forth by INFOCERT are quite rigorous," explained Nitin Mangtani, CEO and Founder of PredictSpring. "Adding this important certification and compliance of fiscal laws in France, Germany, Austria and Italy offers our retail customers doing business in Europe a critical tool they need to comply with European fiscal laws. We continue to expand our Modern POS platform in Europe and globally with additional features to help brands and retailers grow their business and enhance the omni-channel experience."

A consultant at INFOCERT said, "The requirements to become a certified software provider under the French fiscalization law are stringent, and in my experience, only half of companies are successful in their first attempt. However, PredictSpring's high quality Modern POS software and detailed supporting documentation in French ensured their successful accreditation."

PredictSpring Modern POS is available in 25 countries globally including the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea.

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the leading omni-channel commerce platform in the enterprise retail POS market. PredictSpring Modern POS provides a seamless in-store experience for brands with support for full POS, mPOS, cash management, clienteling, endless aisle, inventory management and curbside pickup.

PredictSpring Modern POS connects the online and in-store customer journey and enables brands to engage with customers by offering fast and seamless omni-channel transactions. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding commerce platform, enables retailers to create highly customized on-brand experiences along with in-store promotions and loyalty.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers omni-channel commerce experiences for the world's leading brands and retailers, including Sandro, Maje, PacSun, Vineyard Vines, Deciem, HD Buttercup, Steve Madden and Suitsupply. To learn more, visit www.predictspring.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005260/en/

Contacts:

Michael McMullan, mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com

Berns Communications Group