Energy Recovery to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 4, 2021

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021, on November 4, 2021 after market close.

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results and related matters on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

EARNINGS RELEASE
Thursday, November 4, 2021 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL
Thursday, November 4, 2021, 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT
Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150
Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354
Access code: 13722959

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Expiration: Saturday, December 4, 2021
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853
Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access code: 13722959

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
ir@energyrecovery.com
+1 (281) 962-8105

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663891/Energy-Recovery-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-November-4-2021

