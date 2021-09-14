Neutra Corp: Latest VIVIS LOI Potential First Step to Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Preventing COVID-19 Infections Using CBD

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Neutra Corp. subsidiary VIVIS has signed a groundbreaking letter of intent (LOI) with a Houston clinical research company that, if it comes to a successful conclusion, would lead to testing hemp-based cannabinoids to treat COVD-19.

Under the LOI's provisions, VIVIS will now determine the feasibility of working with Mercury Clinical Research to start phase 1 clinical trial on CBD efficacies in combating SARS-COVID-2. The trials could also investigate additional uses for anti-inflammation, anti-insomnia, appetite suppressant and stimulant (CBG vs. CBN), recovery, pain-management, anti-anxiety, and other health related diagnosis deemed notable for clinical trials.

"We're about to embark on something that could have a tremendous impact worldwide," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "If we ultimately decide to pursue this clinical research, it would easily be one of the biggest and more important things we've done. Right now, COVID has the world in its grip. It's had a far-reaching negative effect on not only people's health but has also taken a terrible toll on the global economy. We'll be looking at whether hemp-based CBD like that VIVIS produces could help reverse that."

There has already been some study into the subject. A group of medical researchers recently reported that "Cannabidiol has potential to prevent and inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection." The researchers' abstract states that human patients previously taking CBD had "significantly lower SARSCoV-2 infection incidence" when compared to the general population.

Nearly 4.6 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19 as of Sep. 7, 2021. More than 664,000 of those fatalities have been in the U.S. Almost two-thirds of Americans (206 million) have gotten at least one vaccination dose. However, new variations of the coronavirus have appeared, threatening progress in fighting the illness and leading to new infections.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

