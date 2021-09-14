Partnerships with Pariplay, SportsIQ, Pythia Sports and other leading data providers will strengthen FansUnite's technology platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its group of companies, including Askott Entertainment (Malta) Limited and E.G.G. Limited, has negotiated and signed multiple strategic vendor agreements that will further enhance its capabilities as a full-service Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") operator and Business-to-Business ("B2B") technology provider in the European, U.K and North American online gambling markets.

Most notably, the Company has signed agreements with:

Pariplay

The deal will see Pariplay's wide portfolio of proprietary and third-party content become available on FansUnite's B2B solution Chameleon, offered to iGaming, esports and sports betting operators across the globe. Pariplay is a globally recognized casino aggregator and the content will be distributed via Pariplay's Fusion platform which includes over 12,000 games from over 100 third-party suppliers, as well as the provider's own library of 120+ innovative and entertaining slots.

Sports IQ

The agreement will see FansUnite integrate Sports IQ's full suite of player props, including both pre-game and in-play betting across all US sports for both Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. Sports IQ's products leverage tremendous automation and minimal suspensions to provide the highest quality product.

Pythia Sports

Pythia Sports is a leader in predictive modelling and trading of global Horse Racing markets and will be providing a managed pricing service for UK, Irish and International horseracing to FansUnite. Pythia draws on decades of experience in horse racing betting, using the latest AI technologies. Further, Pythia will provide a full range of derivative horseracing markets to give FansUnite clients and end-users a wide range of offerings.

Algosport

Algosport's proprietary algorithms allow FansUnite to offer same game multiples across a variety of sports, both pre-game and in-play, with cashout supported as standard. The agreement will see Algosport deliver bet builders on soccer, US sports and UK sports. In addition, Algosport recently became one of the first providers to offer Bet Builder products for eSports titles such as FIFA 2021 which has become increasingly popular.

"As we continue to expand the offerings of our technology platform, we're excited to sign deals with these industry leaders to provide the best data and most robust offerings for our customers and end-users around the world," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "We already have a list of great partners, but with an eye to the North American markets, we are excited to add official data, props and in-play products for the major North American sports leagues to our platform and customers."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" and "forward-looking statements" with the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events such as: fulfillment of terms by the counterparties to vendor agreements; ability to fulfill technology needs with our platform and any technology from the counterparties to vendor agreements; business development plans of FansUnite; legal framework; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: inability to obtain or maintain license(s); risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; and influence of macroeconomic developments. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated July 9, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

