Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Rallye - 100% Strong Buy! Zwei Asse in der Hand?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JDME ISIN: CA8834261080 Ticker-Symbol: JNX 
München
14.09.21
08:00 Uhr
0,305 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMA BRIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMA BRIGHT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2960,33415:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THERMA BRIGHT
THERMA BRIGHT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMA BRIGHT INC0,3050,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.