- (PLX AI) - Norma Group shares added to losses, now down 17% after the company earlier cut its profitability guidance for the year.
- • Norma Group now expects adjusted EBIT margin of more than 10% in fiscal year 2021, down from more than 12% previously, and adjusted EBITA margin of more than 11%, down from more than 13% previously
- • The company cut its outlook on expectations of significantly lower production capacities in relevant industries, as well as higher material and freight costs in all regions
