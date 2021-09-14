Dr. Lee will support Neogene's continued growth as it advances a new class of fully individualized TCR therapies for solid tumors to the clinic

Neogene Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of fully individualized T cell receptor (TCR) therapies to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of Han Lee, Ph.D., MBA, as its Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Lee's broad experience in financial operations and corporate financing will support Neogene's global expansion as it advances its investigational therapies for a broad spectrum of cancers.

"We are very excited to welcome Han to Neogene, who further complements our leadership team with his broad skill set. He is both an accomplished scientist and a tested financial leader with extensive experience in corporate financing, strategy and business development in the biopharmaceutical industry," said Carsten Linnemann, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Neogene Therapeutics. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our organization and advance our neo-antigen TCR therapies into the clinic."

Dr. Lee has over a decade of finance experience and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Arcellx, Inc. In that position, he was instrumental in helping the company transition from pre-clinical to clinical stage as he oversaw financial operations and successfully led over $200 million in financings. Prior to Arcellx, he was a Senior Director in the Corporate Development and Ventures group at AstraZeneca, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and co-managed their equity portfolio. Dr. Lee has led multiple-billion dollars of business development deals, financings and equity investments across more than 75 transactions. In addition, Dr. Lee was an instrumental member of two biotech start-ups with successful exits. Dr. Lee earned a Ph.D. in genetics and an MBA from Yale University.

"I'm excited to join Neogene Therapeutics at this critical stage. I am eager to apply my passion for the cell therapy space along with my experience leading financial operations and financings to build on the incredible progress Neogene has made to date," said Dr. Lee. "I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we bring this vision to life."

About Neogene Therapeutics

Neogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation, fully individualized engineered T cells therapies for a broad spectrum of cancers. Neogene's engineered T cells target mutated proteins, or neo-antigens, found in cancer cells as a consequence of cancer-associated DNA mutations. Neo-antigens render tumor cells vulnerable to detection by T cells. Neogene's proprietary technology platform aims to identify TCR genes with specificity for neo-antigens from tumor biopsies. Neogene's novel approach intends to deliver a tailored set of TCR genes for each individual patient, which will be engineered into patient-derived T cells directing them toward neo-antigens in tumor cells, with the goal of providing a fully individualized engineered T cell therapy for cancer. Neogene has US headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and European headquarters in Amsterdam, NL.

