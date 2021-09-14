Dante Labs Announces Expansion of its Finance Team with the Appointment of Andre Nel as Chief Financial Officer, Dalila Rahmani as Chief Accounting Officer, Laura D'Angelo as VP Investor Relations and Omar Elbakshish as Senior Director

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2021, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced the appointments of Andre Nel, Dalila Rahmani, Laura D'Angelo and Omar Elbakshish to the company's management team, expanding its global leadership to help scale the growing business.



"We are thrilled to welcome Andre, Dalila, Laura and Omar to the expanding leadership team here at Dante," said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. "As we work to deliver a more human approach to healthcare, it is our shared vision of the future and growing importance genomics is playing in healthcare that will help to meet the unmet needs of our customers from whole genome sequencing to drug discovery and development to COVID testing."

These leaders will join Dante's finance team to help scale the business as we work to deliver a global brand of tests and services resulting in better outcomes for people around the world.

Leading the team, Andre Nel joins Dante Labs as Chief Financial Officer. Andre brings more than 20 years of experience providing high-value strategic and operational financial support for global multibillion-dollar organizations such as Pfizer and Illumina. Most recently, Andre was the Vice President of Finance at Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) in San Diego.

Dalila joins Dante Labs as the Chief Accounting Officer. Dalila previously worked with Andre at Illumina as the head of Controllership and Shared Services for the EMEA region. Dalila has most recently led the Illumina Commercial Finance team, specializing in financial forecasting, budgeting, business partnering and management. Prior to joining Illumina she started her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young. Dalila has a demonstrated history working in the biotechnology industry and a master's degree focused on Accounting and Finance. Her work in the industry will benefit us greatly in our more personalized approach to medicine and healthcare.

Laura D'Angelo joins Dante Labs as Vice President of Investor Relations. Most recently, Laura was the Head of Investor Relations at Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), specializing in external communication targeting analysts, investors and financial media as well as clinician and patient customers. With a career rooted in communications, Laura brings a unique perspective to Dante's finance team as we turn sequencing data into life-saving answers for the people we serve.

Omar Elbakshish joins Dante Labs as Senior Director of Business Finance. Skilled in financial modeling, forecasting and business partnering, Omar also joins Dante from Illumina. With a demonstrated history working in finance roles in the biotechnology industry throughout his career, Omar will help Dante to deploy genomic applications that have real impact on people's lives.

"I'm so pleased to be leading this passionate and talented finance team here at Dante Labs to help accelerate genomics on a global scale to improve healthcare outcomes," said Andre Nel, Chief Financial Officer of Dante Labs. "Having worked previously with Dalila and Omar and now collaborating with Laura, I'm confident we have the right team of professionals to achieve our mission and demonstrate how essential genomics is to a holistic and human approach to healthcare around the world."

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government's urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Contact

Giorgio Lodi

media@dantelabs.com

+39 0862 191 0671

www.dantelabs.com