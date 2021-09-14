Chris Marlin steps down as President of Lennar International LLC

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Marlin has stepped down as President of Lennar International LLC after eight years in the role. Mr. Marlin founded Lennar International as the foreign home sales and marketing arm of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and a leader in global capital sourcing.

Mr. Marlin, who previously served as Lennar's litigation chief, managed hubs in China, Hong Kong, Europe, India and Brazil for Lennar International. He had executive leadership responsibilities for Lennar's massive Treasure Island project in San Francisco and led the company's foreign capital formation strategies, including building substantial relationships with Chinese institutional investors. He also implemented investments that focused on expanding Lennar International's technology, data and artificial-intelligence capabilities.

Under Mr. Marlin's direction, Lennar became the number one destination in the homebuilding sector for foreign buyers purchasing new homes in the U.S. As the head of Lennar International, he also positioned the company as a preferred destination for foreign institutional capital.

Mr. Marlin, 49, served as interim general counsel in 2005 and helped steer Lennar through the multi-billion dollar "Chinese Dry Wall" supply chain issue coming into the global financial crisis.

Mr. Marlin will remain involved in real estate investment, focusing on foresight and risk strategies with an emphasis on ClimateTech and PropTech. He recently was named a strategic advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Singapore-based ClimateAlpha.ai, an AI-driven software and advisory firm that leverages machine learning to produce price and other forecasts for real estate assets, including climate impacts. Marlin also will advise Vesta Ventures, a residential sector early-stage investment fund.

Mr. Marlin serves on the board of the Washington-based Atlantic Council and is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Cities of Tomorrow in Geneva and the Boao Forum for Asia in Beijing. During the pandemic, he assumed a leadership role for the Commission on the National Response Enterprise for a national security think tank. Based in Miami, Mr. Marlin is an active member of Young Presidents Organization.