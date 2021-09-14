Instaclustr Adds PostgreSQL to Managed Platform in Public Preview

PostgreSQL joining Cassandra, Kafka, Redis, and other open source data technologies as a fully- and expertly-managed service part of Instaclustr's growing platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021, delivering reliability at scale through its fully managed platform for open source data technologies, today announced the addition of PostgreSQL to its Managed Platform , now available in public preview for Instaclustr customers. Managed PostgreSQL offers complete database management and optimization, along with comprehensive support and monitoring backed by Instaclustr's team of PostgreSQL experts.



PostgreSQL has earned rising popularity as an especially advantageous and versatile database that is straightforward to get started with - particularly in its license-free open source version. However, managing PostgreSQL at scale is considerably more complex, requiring dedicated attention and expertise to continually tune deployments for performance, security, and cost efficiency. Properly monitoring PostgreSQL and managing replication, failover, and version upgrades demands hands-on expertise to thoroughly meet enterprise requirements in mission-critical environments.

For customers who understand and seek the benefits of PostgreSQL but have hesitated with the operational overhead of self-management, Managed PostgreSQL delivers a fast and secure path to achieving fully managed and optimized PostgreSQL deployments. Instaclustr's managed PostgreSQL offering follows the company's recent acquisition of credativ , the global consulting company with 20+ years of experience providing comprehensive service and technical support for PostgreSQL, alongside other open source data technologies. Just six months after this acquisition, Instaclustr has now extended its capabilities beyond PostgreSQL consulting to add PostgreSQL to its fully managed, fully open source data infrastructure platform.

To ensure customers can get the most out of their PostgreSQL deployments, Instaclustr is also introducing Application DBA Support as an optional service. With this offering, Instaclustr provides DBA assistance to support, maintain, and optimize customers' application components running in PostgreSQL.

"As a popular and powerful open source database that requires expert management to unlock its full potential, Postgres is a natural addition to our Managed Platform of pure open source technologies," said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer at Instaclustr. "With this public preview, our customers now have the opportunity to get started with Instaclustr-managed Postgres. Whether migrating to Postgres or reducing the internal complexities and costs of operating the database, we invite customers to discover the many advantages of deploying Postgres within the Instaclustr Managed Platform."

Following the public preview, general availability of Managed PostgreSQL will include Instaclustr's industry-leading support and SLAs. Existing customers can get started with Managed PostgreSQL by logging into the Instaclustr Console and creating a PostgreSQL cluster. For more information on the new PostgreSQL General Availability, Instaclustr customers can contact their Instaclustr Customer Success representative or the Instaclustr sales team .

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Apache SparkTM, ElasticsearchTM, RedisTM, Apache ZooKeeperTM, and PostgreSQL. Instaclustr allows companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 100 million node hours and 7 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

