Clifford Chance Selects FileTrail for Agile Records Management

International law firm to use FileTrail GPS to manage physical records and retention policies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information governance leader FileTrail (https://filetrail.com/) today announced that international law firm Clifford Chance (https://www.cliffordchance.com/home.html) has selected FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) to replace and upgrade its records management system. Clifford Chance is one of the world's preeminent law firms, with over 3,500 fee earners across five continents.



"The last 18 months have transformed the way we work, challenging how we've traditionally stored, moved and consumed information," says John Hayward, office services manager, Clifford Chance. "Our business services team has made significant changes to how we support our lawyers, regardless of where they are working. At the same time, we're keenly aware of the need to adhere to information governance policies, particularly around data protection and retention. Technology that enables us to make records more accessible to our lawyers and staff, while allowing our facilities and IT teams to maintain tight control over who is allowed to view them, enhances our ability to deliver high-quality services to our clients."

Clifford Chance is initially deploying FileTrail GPS (https://filetrail.com/gps-product-overview/) in London and the United States to approximately 1,400 users. The secure solution will be hosted in Germany and will also be used to manage file rooms in London, New York and Washington, D.C. The firm will also use FileTrail connectors to integrate with off-site storage partners' systems. Retention policies will be managed and automatically applied to client matter documents using FileTrail Policy Manager.

"We selected FileTrail GPS following a rigorous review of records management solutions including a proof of concept from each vendor," Hayward continues. "For users, the simplicity of the interface makes it very appealing and intuitive. For administrators, its security, configurability and ability to scale to index, manage and report on the status of millions of records were all critical factors in the decision to choose FileTrail."

FileTrail is a leading provider of records management and information governance solutions to law firms, and has extensive experience in helping firms migrate from legacy tools such as LegalKEY to modern SaaS or on-premises systems. With support for both physical and electronic records, native integration with document management systems such as iManage and workflows to automate retention and disposition, FileTrail GPS is enabling many firms to drive efficiency and compliance with clients' outside counsel guidelines.

"Clifford Chance is an innovative law firm that is transforming the way it collaborates with clients worldwide. We're excited to be working closely with the Clifford Chance business services and IT teams to enhance the way the firm drives efficiency, manages records and information governance and delivers a smoother experience for its lawyers, staff and clients," says Darrell Mervau, president, FileTrail.

About Clifford Chance LLP

With significant depth and range of resources across five continents, Clifford Chance is one of the world's preeminent law firms. They have a range of clients, which include corporates from all the commercial and industrial sectors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organizations. Clifford Chance strives to exceed expectations for their clients and give them the highest-quality advice and legal insight. www.cliffordchance.com (http://www.cliffordchance.com)

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition-integrating across physical records and electronic repositories-so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com (http://www.filetrail.com).

