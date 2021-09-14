Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

4 more holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization

23-hole program results continue to expand the width and length of mineralization below the Contention Pit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) reports assay results for an additional four holes, TR21-15 to 18, from its now completed 2021, Phase 2, 23-hole, 2,716 metre reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Tombstone project which covers most of the historic Tombstone silver mining district in southeastern Arizona.

The four holes were drilled on two fence patterns to infill between prior drill fences and to step out to the west from 2020 drilling reported previously in the north-central part of the Contention open pit. Every one of the four holes intersected near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization, and all four holes bottomed in mineralization.

Drill Highlights

Hole TR21-15 - 0.22 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 18.3 gpt silver (0.49 gpt gold equivalent (AuEq)) over 42.7 meters (m)

Hole TR21-16 - 0.81 gpt gold and 15.9 gpt silver (1.04 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m, including 3.61 gpt gold and 51.6 gpt silver (4.34 gpt AuEq) over 13.7 m

Hole TR21-17 - 1.73 gpt gold and 56.2 gpt silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m, including 6.46 gpt gold and 274 gpt silver (10.37 gpt AuEq) over 3.04 m, and 4.08 gpt gold and 59.4 gpt silver (4.93 gpt AuEq) over 10.7 m

Hole TR21-18 - 0.76 gpt gold and 20.6 gpt silver (1.05 gpt AuEq) over 64 m, including 2.46 gpt gold and 37.0 gpt silver (2.99 gpt AuEq) over 9.1 m

Gold equivalents are calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio. Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths. The gold - silver mineralization zones are generally west dipping at around 60-80 degrees, associated with the quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes. However, these dikes also extend at shallow angles out from the Contention fault along folds in the Bisbee clastic sediments so the full range of mineralization dips vary from 20 to 80 degrees. True widths for the apparent mineralization intersection widths of the four holes approximately range from 50 to 100% of the apparent widths, with the norm for the mineralized true widths being 60 to 90% of the apparent widths.

View drill sections here:

Link to section view holes TR21-15, TR21-16

Link to section view holes TR21-17 and TR21-18

All 4 holes intersected extensive gold and silver mineralization, see assay intervals in the table below, extending the mineralized zones at depth and along strike, below and west of the Contention open pit. Three of the four holes also intersected old mine workings, likely dating back to the late 1800's, indicating that some of the highest-grade bonanza mineralization in the area drilled was previously mined.

The drilled area is on the west side of the Contention Pit, adjacent to the area drilled in 2020 near the centre of the pit (central drill pattern), and measures at least 100 meters north to south along strike by up to 150 meters east-west, perpendicular to the west dip of the Contention mineralized structure, with gold-silver mineralization still open in all directions.

The drilled area reported herein demonstrates mineralization over a combined length of 440 meters from the 2020 and current drilling. Holes TR21-01 to 23 have been completed and sampled and each hole intersected similar widespread alteration and mineralization. The total area drilled in 2021 spans 550 m long by over 150 m wide and to maximum depths of 175 m. Final results are pending.

Tombstone RC Drilling Plan Map

The low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization observed to date is impressive, marked by hydrothermal breccias, quartz veining and silicification associated with quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes and moderate to strong potassic, argillic and advanced argillic alteration and hornfels within the host Bisbee sandstones and siltstones. Areas of intense hematite, goethite and manganese wad are extensive, associated with quartz-calcite veins and localized skarn alteration in limestones. Cerargyrite (silver chloride) is observed in fractures, often with fine-grained visible gold. Most silver and gold mineralized zones intersected in the 2020 and 2021 drill programs are proximal to and in the hanging-walls and footwalls of old underground mine workings.

Drill Hole From m To m Interval m* Au gpt Ag gpt Au Eq gpt (1) Comments TR21-15 15.2 22.8 7.6 0.198 16.8 0.438 39.6 82.3 42.7 0.225 18.34 0.487 Incl. Tunnel of 6.1 m TR21-16 48.8 112.8 64.0 0.807 15.98 1.035 Incl. Partial Tunnel Including 86.9 100.6 13.7 3.607 51.55 4.343 TR21-17 27.4 91.4 64.0 1.726 56.198 2.529 Including 32.0 42.7 10.7 4.076 59.4 4.925 Visible Gold 82.3 85.4 3.04 6.455 274 10.369 TR21-18 36.6 100.6 64.0 0.755 20.61 1.049 Visible Gold Including 77.7 86.8 9.1 2.458 37.0 2.987 Incl. Tunnel of 3 m 106.7 128 21.3 0.147 11.679 0.313

AuEq is calculated using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio

* All interval widths are not true widths and intercept true widths are not yet estimated.

Aztec has completed the 2,716 m and 23-holes of the originally planned 2,900 metre, 20-hole Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Tombstone Property. The company has reported assays for the first 18 holes. Samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec holds a 75% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the district as well as some recently acquired properties. The main target of the 2021 Phase 1 RC drill program is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, heap leachable, epithermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by infill and step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move deeper to test for larger, deeper "Taylor-type" CRD targets along and adjacent to the Contention structure.

Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., VP Exploration, is the Qualified Person overseeing the Tombstone exploration program. Drill cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples were analyzed for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. Mr. Heyl reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

