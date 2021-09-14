Broadleaf Books: Timely New Book a Bold Call for a Reimagined Beloved Community

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Broadleaf Books is excited to announce the release of a timely and important book from Sojourners President, Rev. Adam Russell Taylor. In his new book, Taylor shows a way out of the fear and hatred that divides our country by replacing polarization with redemptive patriotism and drawing on civic and spiritual values to complete the unfinished business of the civil rights movement. Part history lesson, part policy prescription, part moral reckoning, A More Perfect Union: A New Vision for Building the Beloved Community, meets this moment of political polarization and systemic racism in a unique and profound way

"The topics in this book are extremely timely and relevant," said Lil Copan, Senior Acquisitions Editor for Broadleaf Books. "Taylor's take on where we are as a country and, more importantly, where we have the capacity to go, is a powerful dose of hope for a nation and a people in despair. What Taylor calls 'Redemptive patriotism' is a powerful antidote to the toxicity of our politics, our communities and even our churches."

Drawing from personal experience as a bi-racial Black man; professional experience at the World Bank, the White House Faith Initiative, and Sojourners; and religious reflections as an ordained Reverend, Taylor weaves together a powerful story of America. A More Perfect Union celebrates the beauty and promise of America's ideals while also calling for radical truth-telling about the need to confront and make amends for the ways in those ideals fail to be manifested for millions of people.

"We need a moral vision capable of inspiring and uniting Americans around a shared vision of the future. And the only way we'll get there is by co-creating a more just and inclusive America," says Taylor. "We must resurrect and recast the concept of the Beloved Community-the moral vision at the heart of the civil rights movement, which sought dignity and justice for all. Beloved Community does not start or end with our politics, but transforming our broken politics is an indispensable part of how we must co-create it."

Taylor digs deep into our nation's history; cites current studies on attitudes and beliefs; and highlights people, organizations and communities doing the work of the Beloved Community. This compelling chronicle addresses current issues, from immigration to criminal justice reform to combatting climate change and offers tangible and practical policy prescriptions to transform our broken political system and heal our nation

As Taylor writes, "The Beloved Community has arms wide and strong enough for all of America, including those known as Dreamers and others in immigrant communities, those from religious traditions considered outside the mainstream, and those who have been left out and left behind-from Midwestern towns and rural farms to Indigenous reservations and blighted cities or suburbs-red, blue, and everything in between."

Modern day 'Beatitudes' form an essential foundation of the book and include the concepts of equality rooted in imago dei (the image of God in everyone), radical welcome, e pluribus unum or unity in authentic diversity, ubuntu interdependence, restorative environmental stewardship, nonviolence, and dignity for all. These Beloved Community Beatitudes combine civic humanitarianism with the deep spiritual and religious values that inform the social justice, peace, and environmental stewardship work of Sojourners.

About Adam Russell Taylor - Rev. Taylor is president of Sojourners and author of Mobilizing Hope: Faith-Inspired Activism for a Post-Civil Rights Generation. Taylor previously led the Faith Initiative at the World Bank Group, served as the vice president in charge of Advocacy at World Vision U.S., executive Director of Global Justice, and senior political director at Sojourners. He was selected for the 2009/2010 class of White House Fellows and served in the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs and Public Engagement. A graduate of Emory University, the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Taylor is also ordained in the American Baptist Church. @revadamtaylor

About Broadleaf - Broadleaf Books is?committed to expanding?the mind, nourishing the soul, cultivating the common good.?Broadleaf books inspire transformation in readers and their communities to foster a more open, just, and compassionate world.? Rooted in the progressive Christian tradition and reflecting the diversity of human creativity, Broadleaf publishes books that engage readers in fresh, substantive, timely, and inspiring reflection on what it is to live with meaning and connection. www.broadleafbooks.com.??

About Sojourners - Sojourners, a faith-focused nonprofit, acts on the biblical call to social justice by, convening and mobilizing constituencies, and building alliances for effective advocacy. Sojourners envisions a future in which Christians put their faith into action in the passionate pursuit of social justice, peace, and environmental stewardship, working in partnership with people of other perspectives, for the common good of communities, families and individuals. https://sojo.net/

