The accreditation is a testimony to the standard the Datadobi management team upholds in their products and processes, putting data integrity and safety at the forefront

Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, today announced that it has completed certification by KPMG in accordance with Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I requirements for DobiMigrate's operations, support, and engineering processes. The certification signifies that during the accreditation process, the DobiMigrate product and processes successfully demonstrated the highest standards for integrity, security, and confidentiality of customer data.

With the exponential growth of unstructured data over the past few years, data is being migrated at an ever-increasing pace. IT and business organizations are moving data for system upgrades, to take advantage of the cloud, for compliance reasons, and to use data in analytics and research. However, during the data migration process, it is critical that data integrity is kept in check, with protocols in place to protect it adequately against human and machine errors as well as malicious attacks.

The SOC 2 Type I report by KPMG solidifies Datadobi's commitment to data integrity, data security, and fast and successful migrations. The SOC 2 Type I report provides an in depth look at the management methodology Datadobi incorporates into the data migration process including:

Providing Accurate Training and Support to Partners and Customers

Datadobi provides proper training to customers and partners to execute migrations in complex multi-vendor environments. Datadobi offers support to set up projects and plan the cutovers in every step of the migration from how to execute pre-cutover testing, dry runs, the cutover, and verifying that the migration is successful. Post-migration, the DobiMigrate also provides a chain of custody report. During the process, customers have access to an extensive knowledge base of storage interoperability solutions and migration best practices.

Accurate Change Management

A defensive engineering methodology is baked into the DobiMigrate development process. All code is deployed by following a four eyes principle. All code changes are reviewed and go through extensive automated testing before they are included in a release. There is an agile release methodology, so that the software can be quickly adapted to customer-specific needs or interoperability challenges.

Independent Quality Assurance (QA) function

An independent QA function is established for every data migration project to verify the highest quality product. If a bug is discovered in a DobiMigrate customer deployment, the problem is investigated, and a software patch release is provided to address the issue. Finally, a root cause analysis (RCSA) is done to understand why the bug occurred and if any process, test, or architectural change needs to be carried out.

Risk Assessment Process Proper Account Management

DobiMigrate is built to protect customer data. Using a risk-control matrix, Datadobi deploys a conceptual framework to evaluate risks and controls and to regularly review the matrix by Datadobi management and Datadobi Product Management.

"The growth of unstructured data over the past several years has made it a lot easier for bad actors to compromise the integrity of the data, or for simple human errors to cause an accidental data leak. Data migration processes that uphold the value of customer data are more important than ever," said Carl D'Halluin, CTO, Datadobi. "We are honored to receive the SOC 2 Type I recognition by KPMG which echoes our promise to keep our customers' data safe and secure in the migration process.

To learn more about Datadobi's service commitments and obtain the available SOC 2 Type I report by KPMG, click here.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management software, brings order to vendor-neutral unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Its software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

