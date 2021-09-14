Jaw-dropping imagery and thrilling scientific discovery at the touch of a finger

The New Astronomy pioneers at Unistellar are ushering in a new era of space exploration with the launch of the eVscope 2, the world's most powerful digital telescope for consumers.

Unistellar's eVscope 2 integrates newly developed, cutting-edge technology to its legendary eVscope and features Nikon's Electronic Eyepiece technology. eVscope 2 users experience the beauty and secrets of deep space, faster and clearer than ever before; they can also challenge the frontiers of our knowledge in partnership with scientists, through daily user-friendly observation campaigns.

"The eVscope 2 is a leap forward for New Astronomy and is helping fuel a significant cultural and scientific shift," said Laurent Marfisi, Unistellar's chief executive officer. "Through Unistellar's digital telescope leadership, combined with Nikon's optical expertise, space-lovers can immerse themselves in the wonders of the Universe no rocket required. While enjoying the colors and details of nebulae and galaxies, they can also contribute to increasing our knowledge in space through citizen science."

A visually stunning, out-of-this-world observing experience in partnership with Nikon

A defining feature of the eVscope 2 is its visually spectacular eyepiece, developed by Nikon. A sophisticated array of lenses, sourced from Nikon's world-class optical labs, provide a level of visual definition and clarity that is unsurpassed in a consumer digital telescope. This significant improvement in optical quality delivers better observing comfort and eye-relief, the perfect complement to Unistellar's Enhanced Vision technology. The result: A captivating, immersive observation with rich contrast, perfectly black images, and unparalleled deep space views.

The cutting-edge eVscope 2 also features a new light sensor, offering higher-resolution, pin-sharp image definition and Unistellar's newly developed Super Resolution technology. The eVscope 2 reaches a resolution of 7.7 megapixels, the highest resolution of any digital telescope, ensuring a high degree of detail and zoom-ability. Meanwhile, a wider field of view allows observers to enjoy colossal space objects like the majestic Orion nebula.

All while staying true to Unistellar's signature smart telescope design, enabling stargazers without prior experience to observe deep-sky objects from their backyards, even in light-polluted skies.

