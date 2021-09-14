With expected approval and first product launch near, research team moves into new facility

Global molecular diagnostics innovator, Sense Biodetection (Sense) today announced the relocation of its expanded Research and Development (R&D) function to The Quadrant at Abingdon Science Park, one of the leading locations in Oxfordshire for science innovation.

The move doubles Sense's existing laboratory capacity, enhancing the firm's capability to accelerate the development of a broad test menu on its Veros molecular platform. As part of Sense's global innovation and expansion strategy, the new R&D facility features modern office spaces and large suites of molecular discovery and development laboratories.

"This expansion complements our global strategy to launch a portfolio of highly accurate, point-of-care tests for a range of diseases stretching far beyond the forthcoming launch of the Veros COVID-19 test," said Sense Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Harry Lamble, Ph.D. "This is a significant step for our future, increasing space to accommodate our growing and talented team of scientific innovators to deliver rapid, accurate, point-of-care testing solutions."

About Sense

Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients and transforming healthcare access and affordability by bringing lab-quality results though easy-to-use, rapid, disposable molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. The company's Veros product platform will enable widespread testing to enhance patient access, improve patient health and lower systemic healthcare costs. Backed by respected investors, such as Koch Disruptive Technologies, Cambridge Innovation Capital, and Earlybird Health, Sense is growing rapidly as it prepares to launch Veros COVID-19 and build a portfolio of tests for other diseases.

