WKN: A2R5LG ISIN: XS2033386603 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IUTECREDIT FINANCE SARL 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.09.2021 | 14:17
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Recording of the IuteCredit bonds webinar

Tallinn, Estonia, 14 September 2021. IuteCredit, an Estonian financial
technology group, held a webinar on September 13 where the company introduced
the public offering of IuteCredit Finance S.a.r.l. bonds in Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania, and Germany. 

The webinar was hosted by the Group's CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits.

The recording of the webinar is available online https://youtu.be/RJE31-5E0wM.

Presentation:
https://iute.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IuteCredit-Retail-Investor-presentati
on-ENG-1.pdf 



Contact:

IuteCredit Europe

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 699 0999

www.iute.ee

About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is an Estonian fintech company. The Group
offers installment loans and instant payments via its 100% subsidiaries using
equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova,
Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between
1 month and 48 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 72 months.
