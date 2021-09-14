Nasdaq Tallinn: Recording of the IuteCredit bonds webinar

Tallinn, Estonia, 14 September 2021. IuteCredit, an Estonian financial technology group, held a webinar on September 13 where the company introduced the public offering of IuteCredit Finance S.a.r.l. bonds in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany. The webinar was hosted by the Group's CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits. The recording of the webinar is available online https://youtu.be/RJE31-5E0wM. Presentation: https://iute.ee/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IuteCredit-Retail-Investor-presentati on-ENG-1.pdf Contact: IuteCredit Europe Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Email: investor@iutecredit.com Phone: +372 699 0999 www.iute.ee About IuteCredit: IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is an Estonian fintech company. The Group offers installment loans and instant payments via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 48 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 72 months.