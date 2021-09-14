Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Arlandastad Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (475/21)

Listing of Arlandastad Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market On request of Arlandastad Group AB (publ), company registration number 556694-0978, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 15, 2021. Ordinary shares Short name: AGROUP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 63 768 926 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016276851 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 233208 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556694-0978 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 15, 2021, up to and including September 16, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 22 and page 79 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 (0)8 562 250 00.