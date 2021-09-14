Greenfield Global Ireland Ready to Supply Life Science Customers Globally

New Facility Aims to Serve Local and Global Pharmaceutical Customers with High-Purity Ethanol, Ethanol Blends and Buffer Solutions

Portlaoise, Ireland, Sept. 14, 2021.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates five ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in the United States, Canada and Ireland. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of life science, food, flavor, fragrance, and beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

Attachments