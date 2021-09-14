Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles is pleased to announce that it has engaged Ridley Doolittle, to serve as an advisor ("Advisor") to its Advisory Board. Mr. Doolittle brings over 15 years of high-quality strategic marketing and rate of sale commercial excellence in both the consumer packaged goods ("CPGs"), ready-to-drink ("RTD") and start-up spaces. Mr. Doolittle most recently exited Bacardi as a Senior Brand innovation officer working across the North American landscape, to focus on consulting with companies who are looking to grow via marketing and innovative products offerings with the clear goal of resulting in global exposure and increased sales. Ridley Doolittle joins a strong team of advisors, including the Chairman of the Advisory Board Bruce Linton, to provide strategic advice and support to Chief Executive Officer Todd Shapiro, with respect to marketing and product innovation due to his background, expertise, vision and proven success of brand growth and product creation with both General Mills and Bacardi.

"Ridley is perfect for the role of immediately helping with Happy Caps home grow kits, while also assisting us in the Netherlands and across Europe with our iMicrodose products as well," said CEO Todd Shapiro. "Ridley is someone I've personally worked with in the past when he was with Bacardi. Our working relationship was always very professional and respectful and his background and experience, especially with Bacardi and the ready-to-drink segment speaks for itself. I believe he'll instantly be a tremendous asset to the Red Light Holland team as he immediately helps contribute to exploring future product offerings, marketing exposure and reach focused on increasing sales of our Red Light Holland consumer packaged goods. We're pleased to have someone with his marketing know-how and work ethic," said Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland

"I am honoured to join this incredible team," added Ridley Doolittle. "When I look across the wider North American consumer landscape today, it's clear to me that the next generation of consumers are behaving completely different than any generation prior to them - in terms of their social activities, enjoyment choices and their stance on health and wellness."

Mr. Doolittle goes on to say, "The opportunity to pull from my experience as a consumer- focused brand leader in the CPG and Premium Alcoholic Beverage category, and transfer this into the psychedelic and functional mushroom growth sectors with this incredible team, is hugely exciting."

In consideration for his services as Advisor, and subject to all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) ("Applicable Laws") and the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), the Company intends to grant to Mr. Doolittle up to 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options" and each individually, the "Option"). 100,000 Options will vest upon certain milestones being achieved with respect to sale of Happy Caps home grow kits. Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance, at an exercise price of $0.25. The Options shall be subject to Applicable Laws and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan of the Company, and will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

