Goldendale, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - "Auscrete Corporation" (OTC Pink: ASCK), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15th, 2021.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on September 15th 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, John Sprovieri in real time.

John will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and John will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Auscrete Corporation will be presenting at 2:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487778&tp_key=ec487e0e97&sti=asck

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Auscrete Corporation: The company is a manufacturer of "state of the art" building materials for use in affordable housing, commercial and industrial buildings.

SAFE HARBOR

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Auscrete Corporation assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Auscrete Corporation. Investors are encouraged to review Auscrete Corporation's public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact: Investor Relations

info@auscretehomes.com

509 261 2525

www.auscretehomes.com

