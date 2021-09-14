Agreement Solidifies Longstanding Relationship with Canada's Largest Recording Company

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), the software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced the signing of a multi-year service agreement with Universal Music Canada ("UMC") to maintain the use of the DMDS platform for promotional music distribution in Canada.

UMC has been using DMDS to distribute new music releases to radio and other promotional and media destinations in Canada since 2004. This is the first formal service agreement between the two companies, further committing to this relationship for the long term.

"Formalizing the long-standing relationship with UMC ensures our network of radio broadcasters across Canada will continue to receive the A-list Universal Music Canada content," said Adam Hunt, Yangaroo Sr. V.P., Entertainment. "The Yangaroo and UMC teams have worked for well over a decade, and I look forward to strengthening that bond in the coming years."

With this signing, Yangaroo remains committed to servicing the needs of each of the Canadian major record companies. The long-term service agreements enable Yangaroo to continue to innovate and develop music audio and video workflow management within the DMDS platform to meet the ever changing needs of the music industry.

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTC Pink: YOOIF.

Universal Music Canada is Canada's leading music company, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Home to the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMC is committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship in broadening opportunities for our artists on both the domestic and world stages as well as creating new experiences for fans. Universal Music Canada is part of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

