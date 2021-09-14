Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Quantum eMotion Inc. (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

The common shares will commence trading today September 14th on the OTCQB under the symbol "QNCCF" and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ( the "TSX-V") under the symbol "QNC."

According to Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM, 'The posting of our shares on the OTCQB, is an important step in our growth strategy and is totally aligned with the focus of the Corporation to gain more visibility in the US. As QeM is one of a very few publicly traded company in the field of Quantum technologies and more precisely in the nascent industry of Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG), it should allow US investors to more easily invest in our common stock and bring added visibility to seasoned investors in the US investment community. The trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform is timely with the recent acceleration of our technological development which is key to our success and brings immediate value to the company and its shareholders.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

