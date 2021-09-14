Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce further results from exploration activities at the Indy Sedex project ("Indy") in central British Columbia where near surface, high-grade Sedex-type zinc mineralization was discovered by soil geochemical sampling and follow-up drilling in 2018. Additional soil sampling results are pending.

Echo - 1.9 km Long Zinc Target Defined

Further to a news release on August 31, 2021 (see NR2021-08), additional geochemical results1 have extended strong soil responses in the area located between Anomaly C and the Delta Horizon target. These results now show strong, coincident, multi-element (Zn, Pb, Ba), multi-station soil responses over 1.9 km in this area of the 7 km long Main Trend. Named Echo, this is the largest target yet defined and possibly the largest untested zinc exploration target in a readily accessible region of Canada.





Main Trend - Echo Target 2021 Zinc in Soil

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/96421_121287d284282a12_001full.jpg

Numerous samples have returned 800 to 1000 ppm zinc with highs of up to 3700 ppm (0.37%). Barium in soil, coincident with zinc responses, is also very strong (ranging from 2000 ppm to exceeding detection limits of analysis at 10,000 ppm or 1.0%) relative to other targets. This continuous and linear soil geochemical anomaly is consistent with stratigraphic or contact related mineralization, possibly associated with a distal Sedex environment.

"These additional strong results now complete the definition of the new Echo Target - the largest of all the Sedex -type targets currently outlined in the Main Trend at Indy. With 6.5 km of high-quality zinc targets, Indy has now matured into a very prospective project with potential for regional-scale discoveries," commented Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "We see years ahead of exploration and drilling programs self-funded through the significant cash payments to be received as a result of the West Desert option agreement which closed on June 2, 2021 (see NR2021-05)."

About InZinc

InZinc is focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested exploration targets along a 25km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale zinc belt. The West Desert option (100% option to American West Metals) provides significant cash payments and continuing leverage through ownership in American West Metals as it funds the advancement of the West Desert project to prefeasibility (planned in Q3 2023) and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, upon exercise of the West Desert option, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

1Dave Heberlein, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Heberlein Geoconsulting has reviewed, validated, and provided interpretive summaries for the results of the Phase 1 2021 geochemical program.

Qualified Person

Brian McGrath, B.Sc., P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

