Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Announces Monthly Record Revenue of $4.3 Million for July 2021, a 68% Increase over July 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PACV ) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that the Company generated $4.3 million revenue in the month of July 2021, a new monthly record for the Company. As California continued to lift restrictions and new and existing customers ramped up their business, the Company witnessed an increase in sales, as demonstrated by this 68% growth over July 2020.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Once again our sales beat our internal projections and set a new monthly record for our Company. The expansion plans we have put in place, such as additional equipment lines and trucks, have enabled us to service the additional business by new and existing customers. This 68% growth to $4.3 million revenue for July represents a single month high record for our Company."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC: PACV ) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com . (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the web site dedicated to SnöBar.)

